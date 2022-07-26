New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24.9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 38.67 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.96 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Its revenue from operations went up by 34.2 per cent at Rs 667.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 497.13 crore in the same quarter last year, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

On Tuesday, shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd settled 1.75 per cent down at Rs 987.35 apiece on BSE.

