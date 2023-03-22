New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, on Wednesday said it has expanded its play in the FMCG segment by launching its range of home and personal care products.

RCPL, which has ambitions to be a relevant player in the FMCG segment, will now compete with the leading players of the segments, such as HUL, P&G, Reckitt etc, with the enhanced portfolio.

Now, RCPL's portfolio includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dish wash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

Commenting on the development an RCPL spokesperson said: "Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points".

This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with the superior formulation. These have been developed keeping "Real India" consumer problems at their core, he added.

Earlier this month, RCPL entered into the cola business with the relaunch of the iconic beverage brand Campa.

This "reaffirms and further supports the company's aim to provide Indian consumers with high-quality FMCG products at affordable prices," it said.

The products will be now available across channels to enable all retailers, including kirana stores, to offer a wide assortment of daily-need products to Indian consumers, it added.

"The company plans to aggressively scale up these launches through omnichannel distribution across India in the coming months to further strengthen its versatile FMCG portfolio that comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands, including Independence and Good Life, among others," it added.

In January, RCPL launched its consumer packaged goods brand 'Independence' and acquired other brands, such as Sosyo Hajoori soft drinks, Lotus chocolates and Maliban biscuit.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) Director Isha Ambani, on August 29 last year, announced the launch of its FMCG goods business during the AGM of Reliance Industries.

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail businesses under billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates over 16,500 stores and partners with over 2 million merchants.

It also operates a network of omnichannel businesses through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels.

In FY22, its consolidated turnover was Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

