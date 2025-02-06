New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power on Thursday jumped over 10 per cent after the firm posted a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

The stock soared 10.17 per cent to Rs 43.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 10 per cent to Rs 43.94.

It had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,998.79 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,109.56 crore, as against Rs 3,167.49 crore in third quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding debt to any bank -- private or public.

Total debt servicing, including maturity repayment in the April-December period of FY25 was Rs 4,217 crore.

As of December 31, the company's net worth stood at Rs 16,217 crore.

