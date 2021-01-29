New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Smartphone maker Oppo on Friday said its Reno5 Pro 5G has registered 91 per cent higher sales compared to its predecessor Reno4 Pro across online and retail channels.

The company claimed that on e-commerce platform Reno5 Pro 5G sales have been 148 per cent higher compared to Reno4 Pro.

"In the launch week of its first sale, Reno5 Pro 5G has witnessed 91 per cent growth across platforms. The device has surpassed sales of its earlier predecessor on the e-commerce platform and grew by 148 per cent. Delhi, Odisha, Kolkata and Bihar have been the top-performing states with the highest sales volume of the product," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone was launched by Oppo on January 18 and was put on sale starting January 22.

"With each generation of the Reno Series, we have experienced unprecedented growth. In the third quarter of 2020, it grew 50 per cent and the Reno5 Pro 5G has broken all records with 91 per cent growth in the launch week," Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Khanoria said.

