Mangaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Eminent cardiologist Dr A V Shetty died here after a brief illness, family sources said on Sunday.

Shetty, 85, breathed his last at his residence on Saturday, they said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

Hailing from Kundapur, Shetty was acknowledged as the first cardiologist of Dakshina Kannada district.

The first open heart surgery in Karnataka, which took place at the government Wenlock Hospital here, was performed under his watch.

A recipient of Prince of Wales gold medal from Mumbai University, he studied at the Royal college of physicians of Edinburgh in 1962.

He completed his MRCP degree in 1963 and acquired FRCP in 1974.

Shetty served as professor of cardiology at Kasturba Medical College here for 25 years and after retirement served as chief of cardiology at Father Muller Hospital.

He had also served as president of Mangaluru chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the DK chapter of the Association of Physicians of India during 19921993.

