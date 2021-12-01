New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The textiles ministry has received representation regarding interest equalisation scheme and that has been forwarded to the finance ministry for appropriate action, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said regular meetings are held between Department of Commerce with her ministry to analyze the export trend of the textile sector and discuss the strategy to achieve the exports targets.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

"The representation received with reference to interest equalisation scheme has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for appropriate action," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)