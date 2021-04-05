Mangaluru, Apr 5 (PTI): Residents of Bengre near here on Monday staged a protest against the proposed coastal berth and capital dredging project in the area under the Sagarmala scheme of the Centre.

Hundreds of people, who feared displacement and eviction from the region with the construction of the berth, took part in the protest.

The protestors said the project would affect the fishing community and the livelihood of several people involved in dry fish business.

The government should concentrate on providing basic facilities such as jetties for small fishing boats, the protestors said, adding their long-pending demand for title deeds for the residents is yet to be met. The construction of the 350-metre-long coastal berth would also affect the students of a nearby government school, they said, and urged the government to shift the project to some other spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)