New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 7.52 per cent and 7.37 per cent in January as compared to the previous month, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

In December 2023, Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) was 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent, respectively.

Food inflation stood at 9.67 per cent and 9.43 per cent last month as compared to 9.95 per cent and 9.80 per cent in December 2023 and 6.61 per cent and 6.47 per cent in the year-ago period, a labour ministry statement said.

In January 2023, CPI-AL was 6.85 per cent and CPI-RL was 6.88 per cent.

The All-India CPI number for AL and RL for January 2024 increased by 1 point each to 1,258 and 1,268 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,257 and 1,267 points, respectively in December 2023.

The major contribution towards rise in the general index of AL and RL came from miscellaneous groups to the extent of 1.57 and 1.55 points and fuel and light group to the extent of 1.16 and 1.10 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicines, doctors' fees, barber charges, washing soap, cinema tickets, firewood, etc.

There had been a mixed trend in the indices of constituent states. For both CPI-AL and CPI-RL, ten states experienced a decrease in index while one state saw no change in index.

In the case of AL, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 states, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same for 1 state.

Tamil Nadu with 1,470 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 970 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of RL , it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 states, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same in 1 state. Andhra Pradesh with 1,454 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1,020 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in CPI-AL was experienced by Himachal Pradesh of 9 points which was mainly driven by the increased prices of garlic, guava, plastic 'chappal', medicines etc.

For CPI-RL, Madhya Pradesh experienced the maximum increase of 10 points due to rise in prices of wheat atta, jowar, maize, vegetables & fruits, garlic, mixed spices, leather and plastic shoes etc.

Three states namely Assam, Bihar and West Bengal saw a fall of 5 points each in CPI-AL mainly driven by fall in prices of rice, mustard oil, fish fresh, onion, chilies green, vegetables & amp; fruits etc.

For CPI-RL, Tripura experienced the maximum decrease of 5 points due to fall in prices of meat, fish & eggs, spices, vegetables & amp; fruits etc.

