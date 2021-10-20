New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively, in September, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers) stood at 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent in September 2021 compared to 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent respectively in August 2021," the labour ministry said in a statement.

The inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL had stood at 6.25 per cent and 6.10 per cent, respectively, in September 2020, it added.

Similarly, it stated that the food inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent in September 2021, compared with 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent respectively in August 2021. The rates had stood at 7.65 per cent and 7.61 per cent, respectively, during September 2020, the statement said.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for September 2021 increased by 1 point and 2 points to stand at 1,067 and 1,076 points, respectively.

CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,066 points and 1,074 points, respectively, in August 2021.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from 'fuel and light' and 'clothing, bedding and footwear' to the extent of 1.93 points and 1.86 points and 0.75 points and 1.45 points, respectively. This is mainly due to a rise in prices of firewood, kerosene oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather shoes/chappal, and plastic shoes/chappal, the ministry said.

The rise/fall in index varied from state to state.

In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1-17 points in 16 states and a decrease of 1-10 points in four states. Karnataka, with 1,244 points, topped the index table; whereas Himachal Pradesh, with 856 points, stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1-12 points in 16 states and a decrease of 1-8 points in four states. Karnataka, with 1,239 points, topped the index table; whereas Bihar, with 881 points, stood at the bottom.

D P S Negi, principal labour and employment advisor, said that among states, the highest increase in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural and rural labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh (17 points and 12 points, respectively). This is mainly due to a rise in the prices of pulses, mustard oil, milk, vegetables & fruits, kerosene oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal and bus fare.

On the contrary, the steepest fall in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu (10 points) and for rural labourers by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (8 points each). This is mainly due to a fall in the prices of rice, jowar, bajra, ragi, tur dal, meat goat, onion, chillies-green/dry, tamarind, and vegetables & fruits, it stated. HRS hrs

