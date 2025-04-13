Mathura (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A right-wing outfit has accused Muslim men working in beauty parlours here of indulging in 'love jihad' and sought a ban on their employment there.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas president Dinesh Falahari, alleged an "international conspiracy" behind Muslim men working in women's beauty parlours.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

"They (Muslim men) wear 'kalawa' (sacred thread) and apply 'tilak' on forehead...they cajole Hindu girls and marry them, to later sell them in foreign countries," Falahari claimed in the letter dated April 11.

He also demanded action against these beauty parlours employing Muslim men, accusing them of contributing to the "rising incidents of love jihad".

Also Read | PF Balance: How to Check Your EPF Account Balance Online, via SMS, Missed Call, Umang App and EPFO Portal? Check Details.

'Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing outfits to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Several local seers have also come out in support of Falahari's demands.

"An inquiry should be initiated and stern action be taken against those beauty parlours where heretic mindset is working to check the cases of love jihad," said Swami Shatmitranand, a Vrindavan-based seer.

Ram ki Dasi Yugeshwari Devi said that Muslim men should not be hired by beauty parlours as they "adopt" Hindu names and behaviour to "trap Hindu girls".

Another seer Ram Das ji Maharaj advised women to "prefer dressing up at home".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)