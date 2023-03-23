New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Rithwik Projects will build 382 MW Sunni Dam hydro power project for Rs 1,098 crore for state-run SJVN Ltd.

SJVN on Thursday signed the Contract Agreement for engineering, procurement and construction of civil and hydro-mechanical works of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, a SJVN statement said.

The Letter of Award for Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works was issued on January 14, 2023. On March 23, a contract agreement for the same was executed after completion of all prerequisites.

Infrastructure development to facilitate timely execution of the project and mobilization of major contractors at project site is at full pace. This project is scheduled to be completed within 58 months i.e, by November 2027.

The 382 MW Sunni Dam Project is a run-of-the-river project situated in Shimla and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh on river Satluj.

The Project will generate 1,382 million units annually at a levelized tariff of Rs 3.90 per unit and will contribute 1.1 million tons annually towards carbon emission reduction.

On commissioning, 13 per cent of the electricity generated will be provided free of cost to the government of Himachal Pradesh including 1 per cent for Local Area Development Fund.

For the project life cycle of 40 years, this free power translates into benefits of Rs 2,803 crores to Himachal Pradesh.

Development of the project will lead to community assets creation and infrastructure development.

Project construction activities will result in direct and indirect employment opportunities to around 4,000 persons. This will lead to overall socio-economic development of the state of Himachal Pradesh, it stated.

