Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) RMG Group firm RaviJa Financial Ltd (RFL) is set to acquire Ahmedabad-based AURFIN Leasing Ltd as part of its expansion plans, according to a top company official.

The acquisition will mark a significant step towards RFL's ambitious goals of expanding footprint in the financial market, RFL CEO Vivek Gandhi said without disclosing financial details.

AURFIN Leasing Ltd is a well-established 30-year-old non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a solid track record and a strong assets under management (AUM).

The acquisition aligns with RFL's ambitious vision to increase its AUM by 30 per cent, leveraging AURFIN's established market presence in Gujarat, Gandhi said. Surat-based RMG Group is engaged in construction, textiles, education and diamond trading segments. PTI

