Kota, April 21: A car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district early Sunday, leaving nine men returning from a wedding dead, police said. The accident took place at 2:45 am near Eklera village when the deceased were returning from Dungri village in Bhopal, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomer told PTI. Rajasthan Road Accident: Nine People Killed After Van Collides With Truck in Jhalawar District (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Road Accident

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Nine people died in a road accident in Panchola near Aklera, of Jhalawar district. They were returning from a marriage procession in a van which collided with a truck: Jhalawar SP, Richa Tomar pic.twitter.com/tCxEG2ltqM — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

While two persons were killed on the spot, seven others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital. The deceased were aged between 18 and 30 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)