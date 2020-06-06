Latest News | Road to Be Developed Under Smart City Project

Mangaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) The road between Pumpwell junction and Padil, the main entrance to the city for vehicles from outside, will be developed at a cost of Rs 26 crore under the Smart City project.

The project to develop the 2,800 metre-long road was approved at the Smart City district advisory committee meeting held here Friday, official sources said.

Also Read | Kerala and Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Kerala Pournami RN-436 Result on Lottery Sambad and Assam State Lotteries Lucky Draw Results of June 6, 2020 Online on assamlotteries.com.

The meeting was chaired by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel told the meeting that tender has already been floated for the construction of an ultra-modern bus station at Pumpwell under Public-Private Participation (PPP) model.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Reports Rs 285 Crore Fraud in Four Loan Accounts Including DHFL.

Smart City project Managing Director Muhammed Nazeer said the Mangala stadium in the city will be upgraded spending Rs 10 crore and the central market in the city is to be developed at a cost of Rs 145 crore. A Rs 114 crore water supply scheme will also be implemented under the project.

A sum of Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for developing the Kadri park and Rs 24.94 crore for construction of an international level swimming pool, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)