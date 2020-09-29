New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sesa Goa Iron Ore, a Vedanta group firm, works through a comprehensive sustainability mechanism that helps in maximising the social and environmental benefits of mining and creating maximum value for various stakeholders, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar, Jagdish Desai, Head-Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) of Vedanta's Iron Ore Goa division elaborated about sustainability framework adopted at Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, which includes robust mine closure planning, structured reclamation of mining sites, biodiversity conservation, and holistic development of communities.

"Robust environment management plans throughout operational lifecycle, and mine closure planning at the early stages is very crucial for sustainable mining operations which helps in adequate time and financial resources," he said.

Desai highlighted best in class sustainability practices at Vedanta's Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business such as reclamation of Sanquelim Iron Ore Mine which is one of the role models for the systematic reclamation of site and biodiversity conservation along with community development programmes for long-terms benefits of the people.

He also highlighted Vedanta's efforts in adopting best practices and advanced technology in every aspect of mining operation including exploration, blasting, beneficiation, and logistics.

Desai emphasised that companies should go beyond compliance requirements and adopt various international best standards to strengthen sustainability mechanism.

