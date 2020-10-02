New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Retail Box Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said.

Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar India Launch LIVE News Updates: Prices, Bookings, Features, Variants & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)