Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) RPSG Capital Ventures on Tuesday announced USD 2.5 million in an oral care brand to expand its consumer D2C portfolio.

A part of the diversified RPSG Group, RPSG Capital Ventures is an early-stage consumer VC fund and the investment in the growing oral care segment is for the first time, an official said.

Also Read | States Borrow Record Rs 32,800 Crore, Cost Jumps by 7 Bps to Multi-Week High of 7.68%, Says Icra Ratings.

Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, “We are committed to supporting companies that use clean label innovation and customer centricity to create unique solutions that can address consumer problems at scale."

RPSG Capital Ventures' decision to enter the oral-care segment through ‘Perfora' brand is driven by a major market need, he said.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline to 8th Day As Oil & Gas, IT Stocks Wilt on Inflation Worries.

Although poor oral health can cause massive challenges, it is still underpenetrated and underused due to lack of awareness and access to the right solutions, Goenka said.

Jatin Bawa, co-founder of ‘Perfora', said, “We are building the brand with a vision to transform oral hygiene for Indian consumers. We are one of the leading digital-first brands that has a holistic oral care product portfolio in the affordable premium category."

RPSG Capital Ventures is a venture capital fund with a focus on investing in consumer brands in food and personal care. RPSG Capital Ventures typically invests up to USD four million in Series A round, the official said.

The first round of venture capital financing is called Series A funding. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)