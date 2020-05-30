Latest News | Rs.51 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Found in Vegetable Van in TN

Udhagamandalam (TN), May 30 (PTI) Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 51 lakh was found in a van carrying vegetables from Mysuru at a Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border check-post near here on Saturday, police said.

The currency in Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations was found during a routine check at the Kakkanalla checkpost near Masinagudi, about 30 km from here, they said.

The driver was being questioned over the cash, police added.

