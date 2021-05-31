Rourkela, May 31 (PTI) The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has opened vaccination centres at different strategic location in the steel city with the support of district administration to ensure vaccination for all, an official said.

Till May 31, more than 75,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the vaccination centres run by RSP. Out of this 6,516 are employees and 9,542 their dependants. The rest about 57,000 persons belong to various sections of people living in the Steel City.

A special vaccination centre was opened in Sector-14, on May 24, for the employees of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant their family members, contract labourers, as well as other residents of the steel township belonging to the age group 18- 44.

The centre witnessed enthusiastic response from the residents of steel township. Elaborate arrangements were also made on 30th May for the vaccination of differently-abled persons, an official said.

In all 4,738 shots of vaccines were administered at the centre which comprised 497 employees, 873 their dependants. The rest 3,368 were contract labourers and other residents of the Steel township.

