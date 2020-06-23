Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday said the state government has facilitated a conducive environment, comprising relaxed norms and more facilities, for setting up new industries amid the coronavirus crisis.

Meena said that it is the result of the foresightedness of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the Rajasthan government made policy decisions and simplified procedures to speed up industrial investment in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said that as per the interim report of the Task Force constituted by the state government, the establishment of large industries along with MSMEs will be made easier and permissions would be given in stipulated time period.

The report has several important suggestions like setting up the industry to produce, increase the ambit of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme and make the electricity rates reasonable, he added.

Agarwal said the state government is serious about promoting domestic and foreign investment in the state and for this, constant communication is being made with foreign investors.

