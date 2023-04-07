New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Rungta Steel on Friday announced commissioning of a new TMT plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

With the commissioning of the new unit, the company aims to cater to the growing demand for quality steel, Rungta Steel said in a statement.

Rungta Steel will increase its capacity to produce high-quality steel TMT bars to cater to key markets in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," it said.

Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager and Head- Sales and Marketing (TMT) said, "This facility represents a major investment for our company and is a testament to our commitment of producing high-quality TMT bars in an ecologically responsible manner."

