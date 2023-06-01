Tirupati, Jun 1 (PTI) A Russian devotee, Achuta Madhava Das, donated Rs 7.6 lakh to various trusts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday.

Das presented the donation cheques to TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, accompanied by a friend.

"The donation comprised of contributions to the SVBC trust (Rs 1.64 lakh) and Rs1 lakh each to SV Anna Prasadam trust, Gosamrakshana, Pranadana, Vidhya Dana, Vedaparayan trust, and Sri Balaji Arogya varaprasadini schemes," said TTD in a press note shared today.

Meanwhile, gales uprooted a 300-year-old banyan tree at Sri Govindarajaswami temple, killing a Kadapa resident, Gurappa, and inuring a few more.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

In the light of a few ghat road accidents in the recent past, Y V Subba Reddy, chairman, TTD directed officials to ensure mandatory fitness checks for all vehicles at Alipiri before proceeding towards Tirumala.

Further, he instructed officials not to increase queue lines at Alipiri check post to ensure no delay to devotees.

Moreover, a Hyderabad-based donor, Ramesh Chukkapalli, handed over newly constructed 12-room guest house to TTD on behalf of Phoenix Power and Infrastructure Ltd, which will get added to a chain of existing guest houses at Tirumala.

