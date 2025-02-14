New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has posted a 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 16.76 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 375.89 crore from Rs 304.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses were Rs 359.64 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 281.21 crore a year ago.

Salasar Techno Engineering (STEL) is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) infrastructure company, catering to telecom, energy and railways sectors.

