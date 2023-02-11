New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Saturday posted a 54 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 10.69 crore for the December quarter on account of higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the October-December period of the 2021-22 fiscal, STEL said in a regulatory filing. Its profit stood at Rs 7.51 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.

The company's total income in October-December also rose to Rs 240.93 crore from Rs 173.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 39 per cent.

Its expenses were at Rs 226.54 crore, as against Rs 164.39 crore a year ago.

The New Delhi-based firm recently secured its first offshore contract of Rs 143 crore from the Nepal government.

STEL carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanisation work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.

