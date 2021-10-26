Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor on Tuesday said the company registered the five million units milestone for its popular scooter "TVS Scooty".

TVS Scooty is the longest consistent running gearless scooter in the market and has been on an iconic journey since its launch. It has been synonymous with female mobility in the country for more than three decades, a company statement said here. TVS Scooty matched the evolution of its consumer every step of the way and it is an ideal vehicle for the every day commuter.

Equipped with ETFi Ecothrust engine, the company claimed that it offers comfortable ride with 15 per cent better mileage and performance, the statement added.

