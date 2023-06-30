New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International in collaboration with Marelli has inaugurated a tool room facility dedicated for automotive lighting.

The 8,700 square metres facility is located in Noida.

Also Read | West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Traces Fresh Property Worth Rs 1 Crore of TMC Strongman Anubrata Mondal's Bodyguard Sehgal Hossain.

Motherson now has nine tool rooms across India, Germany, UAE, and Turkey to support its customers, according to a statement.

Motherson Automotive Lighting Tool Room (MALT) has been set up with an initial capex of Rs 60 crore by Lighting India Pvt LtdMarelli Motherson Automotive -- an equal joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Marelli Europe SPA.

Also Read | RBI Grade B Prelims 2023 Admit Card Out on opportunities.rbi.org.in; Know How To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)