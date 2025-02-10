Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Saregama India Ltd on Monday reported a 20.8-per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2024, driven by robust revenue growth in the music and events segments.

Revenue from operations jumped 137 per cent on-year to Rs 483.43 crore in the reporting quarter, the company informed the bourses.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 3.24 from Rs 2.72 in the year-ago period.

The music segment slipped from being the largest revenue contributor, registering Rs 163.02 crore, while the events vertical witnessed phenomenal growth, generating Rs 278.89 crore in revenue for the period under review. The events business revenue in the December quarter of last year was just Rs 10 crore.

The video segment reported a loss of Rs 8.94 crore, though it showed sequential improvement.

The company said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore between 2024-25 and 2026-27 in new content development.

The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the current fiscal.

The stock closed 1.12 per cent down at Rs 523.50 per share on the NSE.

