New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network has raised Rs 96.25 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to two investors.

A total of 19,250 secured, rated and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 50,000 each have been issued to AAV Sarl and Masala Investments Sarl, Satin said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Massive Discount, Check Details Here.

The date of allotment is June 24, 2022.

The NCDs, which will mature on June 24, 2027, bear an interest rate of 11.15 per cent per annum.

Also Read | Presidential Election: VV Giri, Another President Who Was Born, Raised in Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)