Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) UPS manufacturer Numeric on Wednesday announced the appointment of Satpal Singh as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Prior taking up the new role, he served as Country Head-Supply Chain and Business Transformation at Group Legrand india, a company statement said. Numeric is a group brand of Legrand.

Singh has served various Fortune 500 and multinational companies across key functional areas like strategy, business transformation, strategic sourcing, supply chain and governance.

Singh who secured a BE in production from Mumbai University is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, the statement added.

