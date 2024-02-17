New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday inaugurated the 'Delhi Tourism Walk Festival' at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park here.

According to an official statement, walking tours will be organised at 50 historical spots under the programme to highlight important aspects of Delhi's vibrant history and culture.

The month-long festival beckons enthusiasts and tourists to join the guided exploration of Delhi's historic marvels, culinary delights, and architectural splendours.

The inaugural walk was launched at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The guided walks will be conducted by historians, scholars, storytellers or guides licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, the statement said.

