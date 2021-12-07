Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) SBI on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 10 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing.

The bank will be partnering with Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) to support and educate the children of war veterans, ex-servicemen, and war widows, and provide a grant of Rs 1,000 per month to 8,333 war veterans' children, as per a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro Now Receiving Android 12 Based OxygenOS 12 Update.

"At SBI, we are strongly committed to inclusive growth, building communities and aligning with the national priorities. Our contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, is a humble gesture to support the welfare of the armed forces," bank chairman Dinesh Khara said.

* * * * *

Maha Election Commission ties up with Gupshup for WhatsApp chatbot

* Maharashtra State Election Commission has partnered with Gupshup to launch a WhatsApp chatbot for helping citizens receive updates and engaging them in the electoral process, ahead of the civic polls next year.

The chatbot will provide polling details including voter registration process/status, booth location and candidate information, and will be available in English and Marathi, as per an official statement.

* * * * * 5Paisa ties up with Neoband Dinero *

Discount broking platform 5Paisa on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Neoband Dinero to help retail investors take bets in alternative low-cost products like exchange traded funds.

Dinero's users will also be able to open new demat accounts with 5Paisa to conduct transactions, as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)