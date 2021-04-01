Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The country's largest lender State Bank of India's customers had to face issues on Thursday due to the unavailability of various digital services on account of upgradation of the bank's digital banking platforms.

The bank informed its customers on Thursday morning that it is upgrading its digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 PM to 5:40 PM on April 1, 2021. During the period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the bank said on Twitter.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

At present, the bank has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

It can be noted that on March 29, customers of the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank faced problems in accessing its services due to glitches in its digital banking platform.

"Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking /MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you," HDFC Bank had said in a tweet.

This is not the first time that the customers of HDFC Bank have faced service outage. In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for two major outages in the past.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)