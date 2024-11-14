Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday announced a 0.05 per cent increase in the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) in some tenors.

The one-year MCLR, a key tenor to which long-term loans like home finance are linked, has been increased by 0.05 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Friday, as per a notice on the lender's website.

The lender has hiked the MCLR twice in the recent past, amid fears that the higher cost of deposits because of the war on the liabilities side among banks will ultimately result in higher ending rates.

The bank's Chairman C S Setty had said 42 per cent of the bank's loan book is linked to the MCLR, while the rest is external benchmark-based.

He had also made it clear that the deposit rates have peaked in the system and the bank will not use rate as a pull factor for the customer.

SBI has also upped the MCLR in the three- and six-month tenors, and maintained it in the overnight, one month, two-year, and three-year tenors.

