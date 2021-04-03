New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The country's largest lender SBI will kick-start another edition of YONO shopping carnival from Sunday, offering discounts and cashbacks and other benefits.

In its third edition of the four-day shopping carnival 'YONO Super Saving Days' from April 4-7 for YONO users (You Only Need One), SBI on Saturday said it will offer exclusive range of discounts and cashbacks to the users on the bank's banking and lifestyle platform YONO.

State Bank of India (SBI) said the second edition of the shopping carnival held during March 4-7, 2021 had received a significant jump in traffic and transaction volume for the participating merchants.

"YONO Super Saving Days has been brought back for the 3 rd month in a row, seeing an over-whelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. The edition which is slated to go live from 4 th to 7 th April 2021, consisting of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including travel, hospitality, health and online shopping," SBI said in a release.

SBI said the online platform has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, and @Home.

* * * * * Vedanta Sesa Goa promoting women footballers *

Vedanta Sesa Goa on Saturday said it continues to nurture the dreams of women footballers in spite of business being hit in the past three years due to the ban imposed on mining in the state.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant appreciated Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business for successful conclusion of the fourth edition of the Women's Football League which is helping aspiring women footballers across Goa.

Sirvodem SC emerged as the Champion of 4th Edition of Vedanta Women's League, while FC Goa secured runners up position and Futebol club YFA secured third place.

