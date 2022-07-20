New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday received the board's approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore through issuance of bonds.

The bank's central board, at its meeting held on Wednesday, approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel lll compliant debt instrument in USD/INR and/or any other convertible currency, in FY23, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

The country's largest lender in terms of asset size and customer base plans to raise fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital up to Rs 7,000 crore, subject to the government's concurrence.

Also, it plans to raise fresh Tier 2 capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore.

Also Read | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Shares of SBI gained 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 508.60 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)