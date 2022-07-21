New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday barred an individual from securities market for providing investment advisory services without authorisation.

The regulator restrained the individual from accessing the securities market for six months.

The direction came after Sebi passed an ex-parte interim order dated April 2021 against Nilesh Vipinchandra Vajifdar who was prima facie found to have engaged in investment advisory activities, without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi, thereby violating PFUTP regulations and IA (Investment Advisers) rules.

The regulator also noted that Vajifdar has already been restrained from accessing the securities market through the interim order.

In its final order, the regulator found that Vajifdar was engaged in giving advice relating to investment, purchase, sell or otherwise dealing in securities or investment products in lieu of consideration and thus, acting as an 'investment adviser'.

However, he was not holding any certificate of registration from Sebi to act as an investment advisor, the regulator noted.

The total amount collected by Vajifdar was Rs 16 lakh between May 2019 and March 2021.

Through such acts, he violated the provisions of IA norms and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules, it added.

In its order, Sebi has directed the noticee (Nilesh Vipinchandra Vajifdar) to refund within three months the money received from investors as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities.

Further, noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market directly or indirectly in any manner for six months from the date of this order or till the expiry of six months from the date of completion of refunds to investors... whichever is later.

In addition, noticee has been prevented from selling its properties, securities and mutual funds holding except for the sole purpose of making the refunds, the order said.

