New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline by one month to August 1 for commencing the validation of all KYC records by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

Earlier, such agencies were required to independently validate the KYC records of all clients from July 1.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Massive Discount, Check Details Here.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has received requests from the KRAs to extend the timelines.

"After consideration, it has been decided that the validation of all KYC records (new and existing) shall commence from August 1, 2022," Sebi said in a circular.

Also Read | Presidential Election: VV Giri, Another President Who Was Born, Raised in Odisha.

Further, KYC records of all existing clients who have used Aadhaar as an Officially Valid Document (OVD) will be validated within 180 days from August 1. Earlier, the deadline was July 1.

The regulator, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by Registered Intermediaries (RIs).

Under the notified rules, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)