New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 15 lakh on Electrotherm (India) Ltd and five officials of the firm for violating market norms by not complying with accounting standards in disclosing financial statements.

The case mainly pertains to accounting irregularity emanating from not following accounting standard AS-16 in reversing interest charges.

In its order, Sebi also noted views of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India that states that "the banks reclassification does not waive the right of bank to recover and, therefore, does not affect the liability of the company."

The corporate debt restructuring (CDR) scheme was still under consideration and a formal approval letter was not received by the company during the financial year 2012-13 or even in the subsequent financial year 2013-14, Sebi noted.

"Hence... the company did not comply with AS-16 in reversing the interest cost before the CDR scheme was finalised," Sebi concluded.

It further said the firm failed to prepare true and fair financial statements and made wrongful certification of financial results.

Regarding officials, Sebi said the chief executive officer (CEO) and the chief financial officer (CFO) of the listed entity are required to certify that the financial results are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.

Besides, its board of directors is also needed to ensure compliance with the law and relevant standards in respect of accounting and financial reporting.

However, in this case, the officials failed to do so.

Consequently, Sebi levied Rs 10 lakh fine on the firm, while the officials face a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each.

The officials are: Mukesh Bhandari, the firm's chairman and managing director; Shailesh Bhandari, managing director; Avinash Bhandari, joint MD and CEO; Pawan Gaur, chief financial officer; and Siddharth Bhandari, whole-time director.

Through a separate order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on GRM Securities Pvt Ltd. The firm had indulged in proprietary trading business in the currency derivative segment in violation of code of conduct, stock brokers and sub-brokers regulations as well as Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) norms.

"Self-trades are fictitious, create artificial volume in the market, manipulative and reprehensible," Sebi said.

Separately, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on sub-broker Sanjeev Kapur for not complying with the regulator's circular pertaining to code of conduct for sub-brokers and violating stock brokers and sub-brokers regulations.

