New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 33 lakh on six individuals and two entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in STL Global Ltd's shares.

They violated Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

Sebi found that the entities traded among themselves through off market and on-market transactions in a way that the ownership of the shares circulated between them, while at the same time giving the appearance of high trading volumes in the scrip.

"Synchronized trades of 50.34 per cent (on BSE) and 7.65 per cent (on NSE) by the Noticees indicate that they had no intention to trade except to create artificial volume in the scrip to mislead the investors," Sebi noted.

Also Read | Honor X30 Max & Honor X30i Launching on October 25, 2021.

Besides, the transactions were non-genuine as no consideration amount was paid by three entities for the transfer of shares, in violation of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act.

Therefore, Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 30 lakh on eight entities which is to be paid jointly and severally.

The entities are Manoj Jain HUF, Manoj Kantilal Jain, Sanjay Kalwadia HUF, Shreeji Investment (Ritesh Vyas), Vijay Kumar Tayde, Abhishek Upadhyay, Sandhya Dharkar and Nitin Sen.

Also, Manoj Jain HUF, Manoj Kantilal Jain, Sanjay Kalwadia HUF are facing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)