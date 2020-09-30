New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a total fine of Rs 35.48 lakh on four individuals in a case related to insider trading in shares of KLG Capital Services Ltd.

The orders levying monetary fine have been passed against Praveen Mohnot, former executive director of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd (SKIL), his daughter Priyanka Singhvi, ex-deputy chairman of SKIL N Ravichandran, and his wife Anita Ravichandran.

The markets regulator upon receipt of alerts in the scrip of KLG Capital had conducted an analysis of the trading activity in the scrip.

The analysis revealed that during February 22-27, 2008, Awaita Properties Pvt Ltd (APPL) had acquired 17.11 lakh shares of KLG Capital through market transactions.

The acquisition had increased the shareholding of APPL to 60.46 per cent and the same was disclosed by KLG Capital to BSE on February 28, 2008.

Thereafter, APPL made a public announcement on March 3, 2008 to acquire another 20 per cent shares of KLG Capital .

Sebi found that certain entities including Anita Ravichandran and Priyanka Singhvi had bought substantial number of equity shares of KLG Capital, based on unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) relating to impending acquisition of shares of KLG Capital by APPL, in violation of insider trading norms.

N Ravichandran was the then deputy chairman of SKIL and also a director on the board of various group/associate companies of Horizon Infrastructure Ltd (HIL)/APPL/SKIL.

He was also in touch with persons who were in possession of UPSI -- Hemant Patel and Praveen Mohnot.

Mohnot was on the board of KLG Capital as on July 15, 2008 and was also a director of HIL.

N Ravichandran by passing on UPSI to his wife, and Mohnot by conveying the UPSI to his daughter, who executed trades on the basis of such UPSI, have indulged in insider trading, the regulator said in separate orders.

The individuals have violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.

Accordingly, Sebi, through separate orders, levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on N Ravichandran and Mohnot each.

Anita Ravichandran and Priyanka Singhvi are facing penalty of Rs 12.36 lakh and Rs 13.12 lakh, respectively.

Through another order, Sebi levied a total fine of Rs 10 lakh on Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd and two individuals -- Asha Khadaria and Krishan Kumar Khadaria -- for disclosure lapses.

Asha Khadaria and Krishan Kumar Khadaria failed to make timely disclosures to the company and the exchanges within the prescribed time limit regarding change in their shareholding in Nouveau Global pursuant to several transactions.

Therefore, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on the individuals as per separate orders.

Nouveau Global is facing a fine of Rs 4 lakh for not making requisite disclosures to BSE regarding transactions carried out by various entities in its scrip.

As per market norms, a listed company is required to make disclosures within two working days of receipt of disclosure from the entities transacting in its shares, but the firm failed to do so.

