New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Sebi on Monday imposed penalties totalling Rs 16 lakh on four entities for failing to give information and not complying with summons issued by the regulator in the matter of Ejecta Marketing Ltd.

In its order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 4 lakh each on Sandesh Kumar Pandey, Moboair Wireless Technology, Abhishek Kumar and Pratik Sanjay Bhai Patel.

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received a complaint from ICICI Securities Ltd alleging that SMSes were being circulated, recommending purchase of shares of Ejecta Marketing Ltd (EML).

Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of EML between December 2017 and February 2018.

Also Read | Hero Electric Sold Nearly 9K EV Two-Wheelers in July 2022: Report.

ICICI Securities Limited in February 2018 had informed Sebi that certain SMSes were being circulated in a manner which gave an impression that the sender of SMS was ICICI Securities, by using similar sounding sender ID 'AM-ICISEC' or website name and recommending purchase of shares of Ejecta.

The market watchdog observed that Moboair Wireless Technology was the SMS aggregator while Pandey was its director.

Also, Sebi sought information regarding customer application forms, call data records and Know Your Client (KYC) from all the entities and issued several summons to them. However, the entities failed to respond to summons.

Therefore, entities have failed to furnish the required information and further disregarded the investigation process, the regulator said.

In a separate order, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 40 lakh on eight individuals for indulging in manipulation of share price of Ejecta Marketing Ltd.

In its order, Sebi penalised Nailesh Kumar Ganeshbhai Prajapati, Divyaben Hiteshbhai Gangani, Jay Kamleshbhai Bhavsar, Nikhil Kiritbhai Panchal, Krunal Bhupendrabahi Makwana, Narendrabhai Jayantibhai Rupera, Manjulaben Bhaveshkumar Rangee and Dashrathbhai Maheshbhai Vada.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Ejecta Marketing Ltd in the wake of major spurt in trading volume around the dates of circulation of SMSes.

The regulator found that these persons were engaged in synchronised trades and placed 'buy' and 'sell' orders within a gap of less than one minute with the common intention to create a misleading appearance of trading in the shares of Ejecta Marketing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)