New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 45 lakh on nine entities for indulging in manipulative trading in the scrip of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd.

The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on the nine entities, including some individuals.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the shares of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park during January 2013 to July 2015.

During the probe, it was found that the nine entities contributed to a substantial and unusual price rise in the company's share by repeatedly establishing new high price (NHP) in a concerted manner.

They executed the trades in a pre-meditated manner and contributed Rs 79.45 to the total NHP in the scrip of Eco Friendly by trading among themselves, Sebi said in an order.

Further, they deliberately manipulated the price of the scrip and created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip of the company to induce innocent investors in the securities market, thereby contravening the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, it said.

The alleged trades of the entities were "abnormal, deceptive, misleading, artificial and manipulative in nature and substance, which were executed with a malicious intent to fraudulently cause rapid rise in the price of the scrip of Eco", Sebi said while imposing the fine.

Accurate Buildwell, Vishal Yadav, Century Buildmart, Amit Kumar Saxena, Pawan Kumar Kaul, Santosh Kumar, Sunila Rai Verma, Ashvin Verma and Stallion Trading Co are the nine entities fined by the regulator.

Through a separate order on Monday, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vishvjyoti Trading Ltd (noticee) for failing to furnish the information or documents sought by the regulator.

"The noticee has failed to comply with the summons dated February 22, 2017 and March 3, 2017 issued to it...and therefore, I hold that the noticee has violated the provisions of...the SEBI Act," the regulator's Adjudicating Officer Prasanta Mahapatra said in the order.

