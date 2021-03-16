New Delhi, March 16 (PTI) Sebi on Tuesday slapped a total fine of Rs 53 lakh on five individuals and one entity for making disclosure lapses while dealing with the shares of Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd (AEL).

A fine of Rs 50 lakh has been imposed on Ravi Malhotra, Rajika Malhotra, Muskaan Malhotra, Shairee Malhotra, Makkanlal Sharma and Sirhind Steel Ltd.

Besides, Rs 3 lakh penalty has been imposed on Ravi Malhotra.

The individuals and entity found to have violated the provisions of SAST(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations.

According to the order, it was found that Ravi Malhotra acquired 5.12 per cent of the share capital of the company AEL on January 15, 2005, but failed to make a disclosure regarding aggregate shareholding of the company during the financial years 2011-12 and 2012-13 within the specified time as prescribed under takeover norms.

Also, Sebi noted that the noticees were promoters of the company and Persons Acting in Concert (PACs) during the relevant period.

SAST Regulations, requires an acquirer together with PACs, holding fifty-five per cent or more but less than seventy-five per cent of the shares or voting rights in a target company to make a public announcement to acquire any additional shares or voting rights in the target company.

The acquirer together with the PACs was required to make a public announcement for the acquisitions made by Ravi Malhotra.

However, it was observed that no public announcements were made by the noticees for the respective acquisitions on January 05, 2005, April 21, 2006, February 09, 2007, and July 15, 2008.

Further, Sebi said, it is established that the noticees, being members of the Promoter Group and holding more than 55 per cent but less than 75 per cent of the total share capital of the company, did not make a public announcement with respect to the aforesaid acquisitions of shareholding in AEL.

It was crucial that the required disclosures are made in the prescribed manner and in the specified time frame as such disclosures are aimed to bring about transparency in the transactions and assist Sebi to effectively monitor the transactions in the market, it added.

Individuals and entity are the noticees.

Separately, the regulator on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Kanchan Kitchen Aid Pvt Ltd for its failure to comply with the summons issued by Sebi in the matter of Kanchan International Ltd.

