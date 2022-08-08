New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it will auction 38 properties of Royal Twinkle Star Club and Citrus Check Inns on September 6 with a reserve price of Rs 76 crore.

The move is a part of Sebi's effort to recover funds worth thousands of crore rupees raised by both the companies.

In a notice, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the auction will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm on September 6, 2022.

E-Procurement Technologies has been appointed as the e-auction service provider.

The properties that will go under the hammer include office premises, residential flats, land parcels and shops located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Further, it will also sell 100 per cent equity shares of Citrus Resorts Chennai Pvt Ltd located in Tamil Nadu, Sebi said in the notice.

The regulator has asked the bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of properties put on auction and claims, among others, before submitting their bids.

The move came after a Supreme Court order in December 2019, which directed the sale-cum-monitoring committee, headed by retired Justice J P Devdhar, to proceed with the sale of 114 properties of the companies within six months.

In December 2018, Sebi had imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Citrus Check Inns and its directors for non-compliance with its order, wherein it had barred them from raising funds from the public.

Sebi had received several investors' complaints against Citrus alleging that directors of Royal Twinkle were running their Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) through Citrus.

In August 2015, the regulator had imposed a four-year ban on Royal Twinkle and its four directors for illegally raising over Rs 2,656 crore in the garb of the sham "timeshare" holiday plans.

From November 2019 to June 2022, more than 305 properties were auctioned at a reserve price of Rs 1,364 crore.

