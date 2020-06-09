Latest News | Securitisation Market Volume to Fall by 30-40 Pc in FY21 : Icra

Mumbai, June 9 (PTI) The volume in the securitisation market is likely to decline 30-40 per cent to Rs 1.2-1.4 lakh crore in the current financial year due to the uncertainties arising from COVID-19 pandemic and weak economic growth, Icra Ratings said.

The total securitisation market remained buoyant in 2019-20 and was around Rs 2 lakh crore, almost the same as in the previous year.

However, in the last quarter of 2019-20, the securitisation volumes were down to 20 per cent of the total annual volumes as compared to 28 per cent in the year-ago period, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

March is the busiest month for the securitisation market but it was affected due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Factors that would hurt the (securitisation) market in 2020-21 pertain to the uncertainty on borrowers' payment behaviour post-moratorium. Concerns could also emerge on servicing ability of originators given the difficulties observed in changing the servicer,” Icra vice president and head (structured finance) Abhishek Dafria said.

He however said a clear picture on securitisation volumes will emerge post August.

The tendency to hold on higher cash balances by investors (especially NBFCs, non-priority sector lending investors) and illiquidity of pass-through certificate could also impact the growth in securitisation volumes, he said.

The funding requirements of NBFCs and HFCs are expected to be lower as the focus of lenders is likely to be on collections rather than fresh disbursements during the first half of the current fiscal, Dafria said.

Consequently, retail loan growth is projected to be lower with lesser loans qualifying due to negligible fresh disbursements in first half of the fiscal, even as old/existing loans will continue to be under moratorium.

The rating agency said during 2020-21, regulatory developments will affect the domestic securitisation market in different ways.

The impact has been positive so far as the extension of relaxation on Minimum Holding Period (MHP) by the RBI till June 30, goes while the central bank's clarification on treatment of pass-through certificate under Ind AS too will have a positive impact.

However, the moratorium extension announced by the RBI will hurt securitisation volumes during the first half of this fiscal, while the impact of the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for pooled loan assets that was recently extended till March 2021 remains to be seen, it said.

The draft guidelines issued by the RBI on Monday aim to increase the depth of the securitisation market and enhance wider participation, the agency said.

