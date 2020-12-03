Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) Security forces in Jharkhand on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition buried underground in a forest area of Dumka district, a senior police officer said. On a specific input, Dumka Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a joint operation at Dharampur under Masaliya police station and recovered the arms and ammunition.

Suspected naxals had kept the explosives and other items buried underground, Dumka Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

"The CPI (Maoist) is trying to increase its activities in Dumka district and the arms and the ammunition may have been kept there for targeting the security forces," the SP said.

A rifle, live cartridges, gelatin sticks and detonators were recovered during the operation, Lakra said.

Efforts were on to identify local supporters of the CPI (Maoists) and nab them, he said.

