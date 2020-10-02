Tezpur (Assam), Oct 2 (PTI) Two .303 rifles stolen from the Kalamati Gate Forest Range Office were recovered from Sonai-Rupai Wildlife sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur district by security forces on Friday, police said.

A joint operation by police, Assam Forest Protection Force, and CRPF led by Additional Superintendent of Police (HQs) Numal Mahatta recovered the two stolen rifles and ammunition in the jungle, a police officer said.

On September 24 unidentified miscreants had stolen the two rifles from the Kalamati Gate Forest Range office under Misamari police station An FIR was lodged in Misamari police station with regard to the theft of the two rifles, the officer said, adding that during investigation two forest guards suspected to be involved in the incident were booked.

