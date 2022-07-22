Mangaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) A 51-year-old seer from Mangaluru taluk in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly died by suicide at his ashram on Friday, police said.

The seer, identified as Sri Krishna Devi Prasad, allegedly hanged himself in his room in the ashram.

Prasad was a hotelier in Mumbai before he embraced asceticism, sources said, adding that he was married and survived by his daughter.

He is suspected to have ended his life after performing a pooja on Friday.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Bajpe police station. The seer's body was sent for post-mortem, sources further said.

