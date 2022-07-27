Dibrugarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A senior inspector of factories was suspended on Wednesday for negligence of duty leading to serious injuries to a woman worker in a tea manufacturing factory in Dibrugarh district of Assam recently.

The notification issued by the Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare Department of the state government, said that the senior factory inspector, Dinesh Chandra Roy, had neglected his duty of supervision and enforcement of Rules in the Tea garden areas under his jurisdiction.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Facing QC Isuues Over Rear Camera Lens: Report.

His negligence of duty led to the occurrence of an incident in which the factory worker suffered injuries while discharging her duty in the Lepetkata Tea Estate.

The worker, 24-year-old Maina Nayak, was seriously injured in the factory on July 19.

Also Read | Discord Voice Chat Now Available for Xbox Beta Testers.

She was initially admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital here but later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The Dibrugarh district administration had ordered a magisterial level inquiry into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)