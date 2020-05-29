Latest News | Several Shramik Special Trains Reach Bengal from Other States, Passengers to Be Quarantined

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) Several Shramik Special trains on Thursday arrived in West Bengal from different states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the most affected states with the COVID-19 disease, officials said here.

One Shramik Special arrived at Burdwan from Bandra, a railway official said.

Two other specials reached Malda from Mumbai and Surat, the official said.

Another special was on its way to New Jalpaiguri from Nagpur in Maharashtra, he said.

Two more Shramik Specials were scheduled to arrive at Howrah later in the night, the railway official said.

Special trains on way to destinations in north Bengal had stoppages at Dankuni near Howrah, at Burdwan and Rampurhat, with hundreds of passengers getting down at these places on way to their homes.

Some special trains bringing in migrant labourers from different states were scheduled to reach various destinations in West Bengal later in the night, the official said.

Medical screening facilities for passengers detraining were set up at all the stations where the special trains had stoppages or at the terminal stations, state officials said.

The West Bengal government has set up quarantine facilities for passengers coming from the states which have been affected the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

